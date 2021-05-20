Area attractions removing mask requirements

ST. LOUIS – More area attractions are following CDC guidelines and removing mask requirements.
The Cardinals now say fully vaccinated fans don’t have to wear a mask, and starting June 14 the stadium will allow full capacity in the stands.
Six Flags drops its mask mandate for vaccinated people on Saturday.
But the City Museum and Saint Louis Zoo will still require everyone ages nine and up to wear a mask even if they’ve been vaccinated. St. Louis University said fully vaccinated students and staff no longer need to wear masks or maintain social distancing.
The only exceptions are health care facilities.