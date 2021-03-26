Area COVID vaccination clinics expected to vaccinate thousands this weekend

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area health officials and volunteers are expecting to be very busy with several mass vaccination clinics happening at different locations.

One of those starts Friday and goes into Saturday at the Greensfelder Recreation Complex at 550 Widaman Rd. They are administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by appointment only. The event goes from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Missouri National Guard will be on-site to help with administering shots and data entry. They expect to administer about 2,300 doses per day.

Governor Mike Parson has been making stops across the St. Louis area as these clinics go on. He said state-supported events will help alleviate some backlog healthcare professionals are dealing with due to the high demand.

There are also vaccination events happening at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and at the Family Arena in St. Charles. State leaders are hoping to get around 18,000 Missourians vaccinated within the next three days.