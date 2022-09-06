An Australian Shepherd in the water, trying to grab a soft yellow football.

ST. LOUIS — Let Fido have some fun before summer ends!

As summer winds down, area pools are inviting dog parents to bring their four-legged fur buddies to splash around on doggie pool day.

Some pools in the St. Louis area are allowing pet owners to bring their dogs for some fun in the sun. Below is a list of locations offering this pool party experience.

Owners must provide proof of current vaccinations and no aggressive dogs.

Locations:

The Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center is hosting its annual K9 Splash from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The North Pointe Aquatic Center is hosting its annual dog swim on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The White Birch Bay Aquatic Center is hosting Dog’s Day at the Pool from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 6.

The Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Pooch Plunge at the Splash Station Aquatic Center from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The Lodge is hosting its Dog Days of Summer event on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at its outdoor pool.