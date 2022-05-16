ST. LOUIS – Three fallen officers from the St. Louis area were among those honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC.

St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine died in a traffic crash in December 2021, Brooklyn Illinois Police Officer Brian Pierce Junior also died in a crash in August 2021, and Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins was shot and killed in October 2021. They’re among the 471 fallen first responders whose names were added to the national memorial.

President and First Lady Dr. Biden attended the ceremony.

“Folks, the answer is not to abandon the streets. It’s not to choose between safety and equal justice. And we should agree, it’s not to defund the police, it is to fund the police, fund them with the resources, the training they need to protect our communities and themselves and restore trust among the police and the people,” President Biden said.

Many of the officers who died on the job this past year died of COVID-19.