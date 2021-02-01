New program starts today to vaccinate St. Louis County area first responders against COVID

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of first responders in the St. Louis County area could receive their COVID-19 vaccination faster starting today.

The vaccines will be given at Saint Louis University Hospital beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

This program is a collaboration between St. Louis County, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and SSM Health SLU Hospital.

St. Louis County first responders are eligible for the vaccine now, but the rollout has been slow due to the limited supply of the vaccine. FOX 2 was told the St. Louis County Health Department recently vaccinated some 330 of the county’s first responders.

County leaders say this collaboration will dramatically increase the speed and pace of first responders receiving their vaccinations. Organizers say as many as 4,000 area first responders could receive the vaccine under this arrangement.

Fox 2 was told more than 650 first responders have already made appointments, filling the first three days on the schedule.

Among the departments invited to participate, are the St. Louis County Police Department, all municipal police and fire departments in the county and federal agencies based in the region. Those include the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

SSM Health is providing the vaccine and the medical personnel to give the shots. Organizers said St. Louis City first responders are also welcome to take part, but Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesperson Jacob Long said at this point the city has been able to vaccinate all of its first responders who wanted to get the vaccine.