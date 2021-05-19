Area hospitals seeing an all-time low number of COVID patients

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting an all-time low number of hospitalizations in the region. The new data shows only 165 COVID positive and suspected patients in the hospitals. This is the lowest number since the task force has been keeping track.

In the last 7 days, the area hospitals have discharged 219 patients and only admitting 174 patients.

One year ago today there were 455 total COVID patients and 98 patients in the ICU. Today there are only 48 patients in the ICU.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the task force, said COVID is still spreading but at a much slower rate.

He says a little more than a third of the community is vaccinated. He says if you haven’t been vaccinated you should wear a mask to prevent the spread. He said people in the community are still getting sick and being admitted to the hospital.