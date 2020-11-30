Area lawmakers to discuss filing legislation to push back against St. Louis County COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis area state lawmakers are expected to address the latest COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County at a press conference tomorrow.

State. Sen. Andrew Koenig (R Manchester) will join other legislators at Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in Chesterfield where they will also announce legislation to limit the St. Louis County executive’s authority during a state of emergency.

“Unfortunately, the St. Louis county executive is using indoor dining and other small businesses as a scapegoat for this pandemic,” Sen. Koenig said in a press release.

Earlier this month, St. Louis County put into place new restrictions limiting indoor dining.

Sen. Koenig said the restrictions aren’t about public health but about control.

“I will file legislation to push back against these unnecessary restrictions, and I will be calling on other elected officials to support its immediate consideration and ultimate passage,” said Sen. Koenig in a press release.

St. Louis County executive Sam Page was questioned about the proposed legislation this morning during a COVID-19 briefing.

He said he hasn’t seen the proposed legislation yet but it does provide the opportunity to discuss the difficult decisions that have to be made.

Page also said he thinks a vast majority of the people in the area understand that these restrictions have to be made for public safety.

The announcement will come on the same day the Missouri senate returns for a second special session called by the governor. This session is to focus on COVID-liability legislation.