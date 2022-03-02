Area leaders react to Biden’s State of the Union address

ST. LOUIS – Soon after President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address, some local elected leaders gave their reaction. The president appeared to gain universal support when he spoke about supporting Ukraine, but he drew criticism on other issues.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo) criticized the president for stating the country should not defund the police. She shared on social media, “With all due respect, Mr. President. You didn’t mention saving Black lives once in this speech.” She went on to state, “Defund the police. Invest in our communities.”

Prior to his speech, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill) credited the president for signing legislation touted as creating jobs and improving infrastructure. He said, “We passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Biden signed, and this is historic. It will be the biggest investment in roads and bridges in the history of our nation.”

Republican Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner called the president’s agenda “socialist government-led” policies. She released a statement reading in part, “At a time when Americans are being hit with soaring prices at the pump and hidden taxes in the form of record inflation, we can’t have a leader who pushes radical policies that threaten to destabilize our communities.”

Other Republicans also criticized President Biden for inflation. Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said before the speech was delivered, “He (President Biden) needs to get the Keystone Pipeline going again, start allowing drilling on federal lands once again, and get rid of the policy now that has caused us to buy about 690,000 barrels a day from Russia.”

During his speech, President Biden said the U.S. and other countries will be releasing 60 million barrels of oil from reserves. He also outlined four priorities for the future. The issues include addressing the opioid crisis, addressing mental health needs, supporting veterans, and finding a cure for cancer.