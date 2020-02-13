Area residents concern next blast of frigid temperatures could make roads icy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, MO - Snow was falling Wednesday night north of St. Louis. Residents were more focused on tomorrow when frigid temperatures move in over wet roads.

Justin Martin was filling up his pick-up truck Tuesday night said, “Could get icy out there on the roads.”

Grassy areas in Troy, Missouri had a light dusting. Parking lot lights made it appear as if it was a big storm even though it wasn’t.

Piles of dirty old snow could be found around the community, left-overs from recent winter blasts. A salt truck traveled the main drag. People were wondering about the big chill that would soon sweep over the area and what it will mean.

A shopper leaving a store said, “MoDOT does a pretty good job and the county and city around here I think we’ll be alright.” A man at a gas pump added, “If the temperature drops we’re going to have a little ice, you can’t win on ice.”

A MoDOT spokesman said they had a full crew, more than 200 workers, coming in at 7 p.m. Wednesday night prepared to work St. Louis area highways through the night.

