Area residents investing in lawn care and landscaping during ‘stay at home’ order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Local lawn care and landscaping companies are on a mission to make your yard a safe stay at home sanctuary during the coronavirus outbreak.

As spring blooms, it’s time to mow, plant and get that landscaping done. That's where Jason Reese owner of Green Envy Lawns Care comes in. His company is keeping clients safe and their yards looking good during the coronarvirus outbreak.

“The lawns are starting to recover, and you are starting to see the first cuts and you see weeds pop up. It’s a chance to go out in the yard and evaluate the plans and that’s where we come in to play,” said Jason Reese, owner of Green Envy Lawns Care.

Reese says they are busy during this pandemic beautifying yards since everyone is stuck at home. Putting down seeds, fertilizer, weed killer. They have no direct customer interaction while social distancing and they had their biggest sales day in their 13-year history last week.

Other landscaping and lawn companies are also busy.

Chesterfield Valley Nursery can also help you make your outdoor space look beautiful, healthy and a safe place while staying at home, giving you a place to relax and enjoy your family while enjoying the great outdoors. A lot of people have a lot of fear going on right now and we want to provide a little joy and brightness,” said Andria Graeler.