Area schools turn to virtual learning as COVID cases in students rise

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases are rising among middle and high school students. That’s now prompting some schools to switch to virtual classes again.

Wentzville Middle School said positive cases in 7th and 8th graders jumped from 16 to 25 on Wednesday. 386 students are now in full quarantine. 204 are in modified quarantine, which means they may return to school after being symptom-free for 24 hours.

Bond County High School in Illinois is also going virtual after an uptick there. Officials said student to student transmission is the likely cause.

“As vaccines have increased in the community, things in general have opened up, providing more oppertunities for our teenagers and kids to be around each other more. And those social settings that we know account for most of those cases,” Dr. Rachel Charney said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now reporting children used to make up five to ten percent of all new COVID cases. That number is now up to 21 percent.

