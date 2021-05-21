Argosy Casino Alton latest to lift mask requirements; where other casino facilities stand

ST. LOUIS–Another area casino has changed course on mask requirements, now that the CDC says people vaccinated for COVID-19 need not wear masks in most situations.
Argosy Casino in Alton announced on Facebook Friday that “effective immediately, masks are no longer required for guests who are fully vaccinated to visit our property. We do ask that guests who are not vaccinated still wear their masks as directed by the CDC to continue to keep our property a safe space for guests and team members.”
Here’s what we know about other gambling facilities in the St. Louis region-
No masks required for fully vaccinated customers:
- Hollywood Casino
- River City Hotel & Casino
- Lumiere Place Casino & Hotels
- Ameristar Resort Casino Spa St. Charles
Masks still required:
- DraftKings at Casino Queen (East St. Louis)
- FanDuel SportsBook and Horse Racing (Collinsville)