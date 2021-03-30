Arkansas to drop mask mandate, expands COVID vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he believes his proposal to remove a mask mandate will take place as planned at the end of the month.

On CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ Hutchinson said the goals he announced in February to lift the mask mandate (including a positivity rate below 10% or fewer than 750 hospitalizations) are being met and he believes the mask requirement will be lifted.

“I set some goals. And we’re making those goals. So, I expect that (mandate) to be lifted,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he believes people will continue wearing masks when social distancing is not possible or they are otherwise at risk of virus exposure.

The state’s positivity rate was 9% through Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Arkansas Department of Health.

On Sunday, they reported 192 people hospitalized due to the virus.