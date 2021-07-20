Armed and Dangerous: Police release new photos in search for murder suspect

FERGUSON, Mo. – Investigators are still looking for Garry Rodgers, a murder suspect wanted for killing a man last week. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Garry Rodgers

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16, near Highmont Drive and Gage Drive in Ferguson.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 26-year-old Austin Phillips of St. Ann lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police described Rodgers as 5’5″ tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a skull tattoo on his neck.

Police said the incident started as a verbal altercation between people who knew each other.

Rodgers is believed to be driving a black Honda Accord with a dealer plate D9972-CX. There is also paint damage on the hood and roof.

Anyone with information on Garry Rodgers’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100. Those with information relative to this incident who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000 is asked to call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).