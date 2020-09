Kay Pickett (L) uses the Arms Of Love to safely hug and kiss her mother Sue Croan,at the Garden Place Columbia Senior Living facility, in Columbia, Illinois on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Arms Of Love is a COVID safe plexiglass booth that separates relatives with plexiglass and vinyl gloves that allows relatives to hug one another. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

COLUMBIA, Ill. – A senior living facility in Columbia, Illinois has created a tool for residents and family members to be able to embrace each other during the pandemic.

The tool is called the Arms of Love. It is a plexiglass booth that separates the two individuals and then they put their arms in vinyl gloves that allow the two to hug.

Kay Pickett used the Arms of Love to hug her mother Sue Croan Saturday, September 5.

