Army adapts troop training at Fort Leonard Wood in light of coronavirus pandemic

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO - COVID-19 presents a new battlefront for troops at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The virus has stopped the flow of recruits there. Major General Donna Martin is the commanding general at Ford Leonard Wood. She said COVID-19 is the enemy.

The Army decided to stop accepting new recruits last week and will continue through this week.

“It gives the Army time to assure the correct and most efficient and safe procedures in place to receive those recruits,” said General Donna Martin.

Before the coronavirus soldiers stood close together every day in much of their training, including hand to hand combat. That has changed.

“Some of that hand to hand training events we do, we no longer do those but it’s a small percentage of change to training we made here.”

Now, troops are on target to follow CDC guidelines. Thousands of troops already here are and still being trained. They practice social distancing. New hand washing stations have been added. The fort is one of the biggest civilian employers in the area, and there have been no layoffs.

The general’s faith is strong in her troops as they move forward in this time of medical crisis.

“We will win in this fight against fight against COVID-19 and it won’t affect the readiness of our Army.

She said she’s 100 percent confident that troops are still training to standards and the young men and women who will leave Fort Leonard Wood will be well prepared to conduct their missions.