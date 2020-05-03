Breaking News
Army resume basic training for recruits at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO – The U.S. Army has restarted basic training for recruits after a 2-week pause to implement new protocols for combating the COVID-19 virus.  Recruits will now be screened upon arrival and will undergo further screenings and be monitored for 2-weeks before starting training at Fort Leonard Wood. The first 2-weeks of monitoring will involve the academic training curriculum for basic training.

After the 2-week monitor period, if the recruits show no signs of COVId-19 they will continue with basic training, as much as before the recent pause recruit training.

