Arnold Recreation Center to reopen soon

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Arnold Recreation Center will reopen on Monday, February 22 at 5:30 a.m.

The Arnold Parks and Recreation Facebook page made the announcement Wednesday morning.

They said the building will follow the current Jefferson County mask mandate. Their basketball courts will not be open and their opening is contingent on the mask mandate expiring. Their indoor pool has also had a circulation pump break. That will reopen as soon as it is repaired. Their meeting rooms and pavilions are available with a reservation.

The center’s new hours are Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Group fitness classes are not scheduled at this time.

All questions can be directed to 636-282-2380.