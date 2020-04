SPRINGFIELD, Ill - Illinois announced 33 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,006 new cases Monday. That brings the total in the state to 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths spanning 73 counties.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state is still working hard to secure more PPE. He said the state received 367,000 n-95 masks, 1,141,000 surgical masks nearly 693,000 gloves 142,000 surgical gowns from the national stockpile.