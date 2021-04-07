Around 300 restrooms going gender-neutral in St. Louis County government buildings

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County government buildings will be getting more gender-neutral bathrooms. An executive order signed by County Executive Dr. Sam Page will turn around 300 single-stall restrooms into a place anyone can go. The signs for each facility will now say “Restroom.”
“Employees and community members, including those who are gender fluid, gender expansive, nonbinary, transgender or cisgender, deserve to be respected without regard to gender identity or gender expression,” writes County Executive Page.
The binary gender system can exclude some people according to the executive order. This includes St. Louis County employees and other members of the community.
Councilwoman Lisa Clancy requested the change of single-stall bathrooms.
“This is an important step in ensuring transgender and non-binary individuals feel affirmed and welcomed navigating and working in the buildings of County government,” writes Councilwoman Clancy.
The restrooms are all in non-public spaces.