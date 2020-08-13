Arrest made in Missouri boy’s death that sparked federal task force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy whose killing sparked a federal task force designed to fight violent crime.

Jackson County prosecutors said Thursday that 22-year-old Ryson Ellis, of Kansas City, faces second-degree murder and three other charges in the June killing of LeGend Taliferro.

The boy was killed while he slept on the floor by a shot that came from outside his father’s apartment.

Federal authorities named a task force that sent hundreds of federal agents to Kansas City and other cities Operation LeGend in his memory.