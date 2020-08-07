Arrest made in church arson

DOW, Ill. – Jersey County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office has arrested 21-year-old Deahvion Bishop of St. Louis with arson at the Dow Southern Baptist Church.

Deahvion Bishop

The sheriff’s office says it was contacted to check out a smoke alarm at the church on July 29. Several area fire departments were called to help put out the fire.

During the time of the fire, deputies also learned the AT&T building had been burglarized.

The same night, officials say a vehicle was stolen from Jerseyville. Officials worked together and identified a suspect from both incidents.

Bishop was arrested in St. Louis City with the stolen vehicle.