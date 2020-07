ST. LOUIS – The death of an infant is being ruled a homicide and an arrest has been made.

St. Louis police said on February 26 at 1:20 a.m. they responded to a call in the 100 block of Bellerive Boulevard and found the baby unresponsive. EMS took 2-month-old Jeremiah Williams to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said warrants were refused for police follow up by the Circuit Attorney’s Office.