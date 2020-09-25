Arrest made in Spanish Lake Park murder

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A 27-year-old man is being held without bond in connection with a fatal shooting at Spanish Lake Park.

On Tuesday, St. Louis County police officers responded to a call for a shooting at the park around 5 p.m.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, officers found the body of Thomas Wiggins inside a vehicle in the 12500 block of Spanish Pond Road. Wiggins had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was tasked with handling the investigation.

By Wednesday, investigators determined Justin Robnett was responsible for Wiggins’ death. They learned Robnett and Wiggins knew one another. Robnett was at the park with friends and then got into an argument Wiggins. Police said Robnett pulled out a handgun and shot Wiggins in the head and chest.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wiggins with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Justin Robnett