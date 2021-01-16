Arrest warrant issued for Sullivan woman in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Sullivan, Missouri woman they believe participated in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Court records say a tipster identified Emily Hernandez as one of the people who had accessed the office of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as seen on news footage from January 6. Authorities say they also found videos placing Hernandez at the scene through her social media accounts. She’s seen holding what remained of a name plate from the Speaker’s office.

In District of Columbia District Court Friday, prosecutors say there is reason to believe Hernandez knowingly entered restricted buildings or grounds, engaged in disruptive conduct in the Capitol complex, and stole, sold, conveyed or disposed of things of value, among a list of five possible charges.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Hernandez is not in custody.