Art Hill film series moves into your living room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The annual Art Hill Film Series is moving off Art Hill this year and into your home. The event kicks off tonight with the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This event can lead to big crowds in Forest Park. Due to the pandemic it’s been moved online and renamed Summer Escapes: At Home Film Series.

The fun begins at 8:30 pm every Friday this month on the St. Louis Art Museum’s website SLAM.org. There will be a pre-movie watch party including cocktail recipes, trivia, art talks, art-making, and more. The films will start at nine.

Other movies in this series include Crazy Rich Asians next Friday, July 17th followed by Men in Black on July 24th, and the Princess Bride on July 31st.