BELLEVILLE, Ill. -The annual fine art show Art on the Square is happening this weekend in Belleville. The award-winning show features various types of art from clay to drawings, to digital design and mixed media.

The St. Clair County Transit District is even offering a complimentary shuttle service between the Belleville transit center and downtown Belleville.

Art on the Square kicked off last night and will continue today from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. and tomorrow from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.