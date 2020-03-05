Art Van Furniture closing all stores; liquidation sales start Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art Van Furniture, the Michigan-based chain known for rambunctious advertisements promising low prices, is going out of business.

The company announced the decision to close Thursday. It said it would start liquidation sales Friday at all its Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” Art Van spokesperson Diane Charles explained in a statement.

Charles told WOOD-TV that the company has 3,100 employees.

The company was started by Art Van Elslander in metro Detroit in 1959. It was sold to Thomas H. Lee Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, in 2017. Crain’s Detroit Business news reported in mid-February that it was considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization or liquidation.

Van Elslander died in February 2018 at the age of 87.

