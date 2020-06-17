Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with the initials “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter.

Video shows two people scrubbing off the White Lives Matter, which was spray painted on the statue’s pillar, graffiti before a car pulls up in front of the memorial. A man is seen getting out the car and opening his trunk to get out a wet rag. He begins to wipe the “BLM” graffiti and a dispute ensues.

8News’ Alex Thorson reported that Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, walked up during the confrontation and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

8News’ Alex Thorson reported that Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, walked up during the confrontation and attempted to de-escalate the situation. (Photo taken by 8News’ Alex Thorson)

An individual wipes off graffiti on the Arthur Ashe monument (Photo taken by 8News’ Alex Thorson)

The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with the initials “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter. (Photo taken by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

Richmond police said they are pursuing a lead in the investigation after responding to the statue late this morning. Officers encountered a group cleaning the graffiti, police told 8News.

Ashe, a tennis legend and Richmond native, is a beloved figure in the city. The monument was erected in 1996 and the city renamed a major thoroughfare after Ashe last June.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: