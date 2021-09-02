Artist turns maps of Missouri and other states into Super Mario Worlds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What would Missouri look like if Mario and Luigi visited the state? Well, an artist named Miguel from Peru has been making maps of states and countries as if they were drawn as a level from Super Mario World. He has maps for several US states and many more for countries across the globe.

A comment to the sub-Reddit for Missouri states:

“I have included plenty of landmarks (can you identify them all? The forest cover, as well as the road network are depicted as in reality as well. If you guys like what I do, you can follow me on Instagram (and yeah, I do prints )”

Will he make a map of St. Louis? Well, one can only hope. So far he has only made maps for four cities. They are Amsterdam, Dublin, Taipei, and New York. Learn more about his work at TheGeographyPin.com.