Artist turns maps of Missouri and other states into Super Mario Worlds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What would Missouri look like if Mario and Luigi visited the state? Well, an artist named Miguel from Peru has been making maps of states and countries as if they were drawn as a level from Super Mario World. He has maps for several US states and many more for countries across the globe.

A comment to the sub-Reddit for Missouri states:

“I have included plenty of landmarks (can you identify them all? The forest cover, as well as the road network are depicted as in reality as well. If you guys like what I do, you can follow me on Instagram (and yeah, I do prints )”

Will he make a map of St. Louis? Well, one can only hope. So far he has only made maps for four cities. They are Amsterdam, Dublin, Taipei, and New York. Learn more about his work at TheGeographyPin.com.

Missouri Map Illustration in Mario Style[OC] from missouri
Kansas Map in the style of Mario! from kansas
Minnesota Map in the style of Mario! from minnesota
Texas Map in the style of Mario! from texas
Alabama Map in the style of Mario World from Alabama
Nevada Map Illustration in Mario style [OC] from Nevada
It’s-a-me, Washington! (Illustration by me) from Washington
Oregon Map in the style of Mario! [OC] from Portland
Massachusetts Map Illustration in the style of Mario! [OC] from massachusetts
Map of Maryland in the style of Mario! [OC] from maryland

Connecticut map in the style of Mario [OC] from Connecticut

Maine Map Illustration in the style of Mario from Maine
Wisconsin Map in the style of Mario from wisconsin
It’s-a-me! New Hampshire-o! (OC Illustration Map) from newhampshire
Alaska Map Illustration in the style of Mario! from alaska
Map of Ohio in the style of Mario! from Ohio
I made a Map of Michigan in the style of Mario! from Michigan
California Map in the style of Mario from MapPorn
Georgia in the style of Mario! from Georgia
State#05: Utah in the style of Mario! from SaltLakeCity
NYC Map in the style of Mario! from nyc

