CLAYTON, Mo. – There’s a beautiful surprise on HanleyRoad in Clayton that may not be there for very long due to the rain predicted in our forecast.

On Sunday morning, about 30 artists joined Clayton mayor Michelle Harris in covering the underpass underneath Forest Park Parkway in chalk art. We are told many of the artists are students from Saint Louis University.

There’s no word on how long the chalk art will be there, so be sure to get a look before the rain washes the work of art away.