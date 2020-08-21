As activists call to defund the police, officers train to change interactions with the mentally ill

ST. LOUIS – Deadly encounters involving police officers and people suffering from mental illness are not uncommon. Amid national calls for reform in policing, departments across the country are finding ways to change their interactions with the mentally ill.

From Kaijeme Powell in St. Louis to many others around the country: Pamela Turner in Texas, Anthony Hill in Georgia, and Lavall Hall in Miami. What links them, tragically is that they were all involved in deadly police shootings and they all suffered from some form of mental illness. These extremely tough situations for family and friends make them think twice before calling the police for assistance in a crisis.

Studies show that people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed by police and police organizations across Missouri, including the St. Louis County Police Department is trying to put a stop to these fatalities. One method is crisis intervention team training.

The 40-hour cit basic training program supervised by Sgt. Gary Robertson also aims to reduce arrests while helping people obtain mental health services.

“We teach these officers an advance level of training to understand and recognize, and learn how to de-escalate situations of anyone being in any type of crisis state in our community” explained Srgt. Gary Robertson.

The St. Louis county police department reports a total of 3,100 calls this year for “Emotionally Disturbed Persons”.

” Out of 3100 calls only 12 of those resulted in less-lethal use of force situation. That’s 1.9 % of the response of uses of force situation”, Sgt. Robertson said.

If there were any calls involving a person experiencing psychosis or some other form of mental crisis, Sgt. Robertson and his team get in the car to pay that person a visit to follow up.

Whether it’s schizophrenia, paranoia, or bipolar disorder, the CIT community policing model gets the seal of approval from social workers, local mental organizations, and behavioral health care hospitals.

Sgt. Robertson believes this training can re­duce the stigma sur­round­ing men­tal ill­ness and ease the fear and dis­trust among the people in­volved.

Provident Crisis Hotline: 314-647-4357

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (veterans should press 1 to be connected with the veterans’ crisis line)