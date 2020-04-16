As Cherokee Street businesses are impacted by the COVID virus, area residents come together to help one another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cherokee Street is feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 closures and restrictions. From art to food to bars and shops you can find it all on Cherokee Street.

More than 150 small businesses line the street from Gravois to Broadway. They played a big part in revitalizing the neighborhood over the last decade.

But now the coronavirus is causing a crisis for these community-based businesses.

"I spoke to a business owner yesterday who said that even though his business is still partially open his employees are making about 30% of what they're making before because of this business slow down. We do recognize that it looks really different across our community so it's really important that we show up in any way that we can," said Emily Thenhaus, Executive Director of the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District.

Her organization along with the Cherokee Lemp Special Business District are teaming up for a fundraiser called 'Show Up for Cherokee Street'.

They'll divide whatever is raised between employees and business owners that sign up for aid.

So far, the 'GoFundMe' has raised close to $5000.

But businesses are also trying to be creative with how they stay afloat. Many now offer curbside pick-up, delivery and gift card options so people can still patron their favorite local places now.

It will also help ensure that they'll still be around when this is all over.

If you'd like to show up for Cherokee street visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/show-up-4-cherokee

If you're a Cherokee Street employee or business owner, you can sign up for aid here.