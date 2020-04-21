As family-owned restaurants teeter on the edge from the COVID-19 crisis, federal money meant to help runs out

ST. LOUIS – A new survey released Monday shows just how tough COVID-19 has been on the restaurant industry.

Mike Favazza is the general manager of Favazza’s Restaurant on The Hill.

“(the virus) It’s just so unprecedented nobody knows how to handle this situation,”said Mike Favazza, Favazza’s Restaurant.

Favazza’s restaurant was empty inside Monday. Favazza said they’ve been forced to lay off 55 people during the virus.

“That was probably hardest day of my professional career…there was a lot of tears.”

They are getting by on take-out sales and also from generous customers who tell Favazza’s that they, the customer, will pay to feed everyone lunches at a hospital I.C.U. a fire department or similar place.

“It’s helping us stay afloat…I feel good after I drop off food at a hospital.”

Still, things are tough. The National Restaurant Association survey found:

Sales at restaurants across the country were down 78%.

88% of owners have laid off or furloughed employees.

8 million servers, chefs, cooks and others lost their jobs nationwide.

George Hansford is the owner of the Trainwreck Saloon in Rock Hill.

“This is definitely the worst. When the flood comes or something like that you know the waters going to go down and it will be over. When this happens, we just don’t know and that’s the most frustrating thing about it,” said George Hansford, Trainwreck Saloon owner.

Hansford has owned his establishment for almost 40 years. The famous buffalo out front wears a protective mask. Hansford has laid off 90 percent of his staff.

“Everyone’s just trying to survive, we don’t’ know what to do because we got closed down so fast.”

Hansford, the Favazzas, and the family that owns Mai Lee and two other restaurants all of the owners were approved for federal stimulus money, but the money ran out. They didn’t get a penny.

“It’s very frustrating but we’re still waiting were still hoping we don’t want to be hung out to dry here,” said Hansford.

There are reports that big restaurant chains got a lot of the stimulus money, not the family-owned places. Some of the big businesses returned the money.