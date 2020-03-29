As gas prices drop, ‘stay at home’ orders prevent motorist from enjoying cheap gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Gas prices continue to drop with fewer drivers during COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA reports the average price for gas in Missouri is now below $2 a gallon and in some states, as low as 99 cents per gallon.

“I’m really happy that prices are finally coming down ,” said Crystal Adams.

As people leave the house for essential services AAA says that gas prices are at its lowest level since 2016 due to Coronavirus outbreak and the crude OIL war between Saudi and Russia.

Gas Buddy is predicting that the national average could get as low as $1.49 per gallon by mid-April.

With the coronavirus pandemic, drivers are using extra safety precautions when pumping gas.

“I have hand sanitizer, when I get back in the car, we will use it, I always grab a paper towel and then pick up the pump handle no to touch anything,” said Adams.

Gas prices are dropping at a time when motorist would typically head out to enjoy spring break. AAA said despite the lower prices, many drivers won't even get a chance to take advantage of the cheap prices because of travel restrictions and requirements to work from home.

