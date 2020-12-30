As Missouri continues vaccine distribution, nationwide rollout falling well short of projections

ST. LOUIS – While Missouri Governor Mike Parson praised the rollout of the COVID vaccine across the Show Me State, the nationwide distribution is falling short of earlier estimations.

The Trump administration had projected the United States would be able to vaccinate approximately 20 million people by the end of December. As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, the CDC reports that just 12.4 million doses have been sent to states and, of that, only 2.6 million people have received the vaccine’s first dose.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services says more than 57,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the state. Front line hospital workers were the first to receive the shots, while some other health care workers are complaining they have not yet received the vaccine.

Bethesda Health Group began administering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Christian Extended Care & Rehabilitation Facility in north St. Louis County.

Bethesda will offer vaccinations at its other skilled nursing facilities in the St. Louis area over the next week. Bethesda has partnered with CVS to give the shots to residents.

“In the state of Missouri, we have 600 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities that will be receiving the vaccine from CVS,” said Sarah Edington, CVS Health District leader. “We have potential to immunize about 100,000 patients in these facilities, both staff and residents, and we’re going to make three visits to each facility over the next 12 weeks.”

Meanwhile, some private practice doctors, nurses, and other health care workers who have face-to-face to contact with COVID patients say they have not yet received the shots. The state health department says it expects to have information posted to a dashboard on its website soon about when and where the next round of vaccinations will roll out.