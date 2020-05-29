As number of coronavirus cases rises, Governor Parson heads to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The new COVID-19 case counts reveal that a little more than half of the counties in our region are dealing with additional Coronavirus cases Friday morning. This comes as Governor Parson visits our area today.

Governor Parson will appear with St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page at the county courthouse in Clayton to speak about COVID-19. Governor Parson will then head to Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Pagedale to help distribute masks. This all comes after Parson yesterday decided to extend phase one of Missouri’s COVID-19 recovery and reopening plan from May 31 until June 15.

Missouri added 181 cases Thursday and now has at least 713 deaths statewide. Illinois reports more than 1,500 hundred additional cases and 104 more deaths. Illinois now has over 115,000 total COVID-19 cases across the state.

Meanwhile, 2,227 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That is an increase of 129 people from Thursday morning. 1,414 others from our additional counties who also had COVID-19 have either recovered or been released from isolation. That’s 20 more people than yesterday morning.