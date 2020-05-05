One region of Metro St. Louis reopens, one region still closed

As far as Metro St. Louis goes, it’s a tale of two economies. St. Charles County, like much of Missouri, reopened Monday, while St. Louis City and County were still closed.

A customer dining-in for the first time in weeks at Pieology in St. Charles said, “You feel secure you see the precautions they’re taking to make you feel safer.”

They jumped right in full speed ahead with dining-in at Pieology. Social distancing rules were in effect, tables were six feet apart, x’s on the floor kept a limited number of customers apart and they were constantly wiping down tables with disinfectant.

“Today went really well it’s actually better than I expected and it’s going to end up being better than our Monday two months ago,” said Lisa Jetmore, General Manager Pieology.

Pieology seemed to be the exception and not the rule. Lots of take-out food still happening not as much dining- in at other places.

We spotted a shoe store, bookstore, pet store, a hair salon, and nail salon — all open.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann thinks many places will be slow to open, including churches.

“I think most of them are thing about starting simple gradually having more larger groups,” said Steve Ehlmann, St. Charles County Executive.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson hoped to announce mid-week a possible reopening plan. He says area residents’ hard work is paying off.

“We’ve been fortunate here in St. Louis that we’ve had good compliance with social distancing measures. It’s been tough for a lot of people,” said Sam Page, St. Louis County Executive.

A reopening date on the calendar puts a smile behind the masks of restaurant workers. The people at PJ’s Tavern in Kirkwood were ready to go.

“We’ve been here for a long time so it’s a good thing for everyone to come back and see us,” said Mike Kopp, Manger PJ”s.

Sam Page said it was all about numbers. The numbers of coronavirus cases over the next couple of days and the number of tests, all will determine when things will reopen.