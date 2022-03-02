Ash Wednesday kicks off Lenten season with return of fish fries

ST. LOUIS — Today is the first day of Lent for thousands of Catholics across the Saint Louis area. The day calls Catholics to fast and pray ahead of the Lenten season. However, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski also wants Saint Louis Catholics to focus on praying and standing with Ukraine.

“When we see how the people of Ukraine are suffering and during that, they keep their deep faith,” said Archbishop Rozanski. “They go to mass. They celebrate mass even in the subways that are being used as bomb shelters.”

“We’re reminded that our faith has no boundaries,” he continued. “Our faith is not contained within four walls, but as the people of Ukraine are courageously showing us, our faith is celebrated wherever we gather.”

Kurt Spechals with the Knights of Columbus in Cottleville said last year their fish fry was all drive-thru. Now, they are offering plates of fish, pizza, and pasta all in person.

“We are thrilled to be back in the building being able to interact with people talk to them at their tables as they go through the line,” said Spechals. “To build fellowship and to just being able to talk with people. Last year, we did that as best we could but being that they were in a drive-thru it had to be fast.”

Spechals said fish prices have increased across the market, so the knights did have to raise the prices they charge per meal. He said the Lent fish fries are their biggest fundraiser, and all the proceeds go to multiple charities in the area.

“We used to charge $10, now we have to charge $12. So, it didn’t increase too much, and it goes to a great cause,” Spechals said.

Since Catholics can no longer eat meat on Fridays for the next 6 weeks, restaurants like Bar Louie are offering more fish items on their menu.

“They can come in and get double points on any of our fish items. All those items are going to include our calamari, our salmon sliders, our seared salmon, our beer-battered fish, and chips in our blackened shrimp tacos,” said Bar Louie St. Charles manager Rashaun Dennis.

Archbishop Rozanski said there was a special collection on all the masses on Ash Wednesday that will go towards the Church in Eastern Europe.

“So those funds will be helpful for the people of Ukraine as they seek to rebuild their lives,” Rozanski explains. Spechals said the Knights of Columbus chapters across the nation will all donate fish fry funds towards Ukraine as well.



“Whatever you’re passionate about, if you’re passionate right now about what’s going on Ukraine, you come to a fish fry and eventually a portion of that money will find its way to those refugees, just as it will to all the other charities that the Knights of Columbus support,” Spechals said.