Ashes-to-go available at area churches this Ash Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Mardi Gras is over giving way to Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. Some area churches are hosting ashes-to-go programs for those who can’t make it to church services.

Manchester United Methodist Church is among those offering ashes-to-go on Wednesday. More than 400 people took advantage of the opportunity there last year. St. Thomas Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Sunset Hills has a similar program.

The start of Lent means fish fries are coming back. Click here for a full list of area fish fries.

