Asian long-horned tick found in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Asian longhorned tick has been confirmed in the state. The tick is less attracted to human skin and poses a bigger threat to livestock.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has been working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri State University to confirm the species.

The department says the Asian longhorned tick is light brown and very small. The tick can sometimes be smaller than a sesame seed.

The CDC says this species is unlike others because a single female Asian longhorned tick can produce as many as 1,000 offspring at a time without mating. The department says that means an individual animal could host thousands of ticks.

Officials recommend producers take protective measures and check their livestock regularly for ticks. They also suggest keeping grass and weeds trimmed.

Missouri is now the 16th state with this species.