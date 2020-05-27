Ask a question for the state-wide Illinois town hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A live virtual Town Hall meeting featuring both Illinois U.S. senators as well as mayors from towns all across the state will air on KPLR in st. Louis at 7:00 pm Thursday. They will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Illinois.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WGN-TV in Chicago and bring together millions of viewers across Illinois’ 102 counties via live television broadcast and livestream video.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #ILTownHall. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts. Viewers can also submit questions at WGNTV.com/TownHall