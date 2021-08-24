SSM Ask the Expert: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women

ST. LOUIS– Pregnant women or those considering becoming pregnant may have hesitations about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and one local doctor says getting the shot is the best way to keep you and your baby safe.

Dr. Katie Childress, SLUCare Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital joined FOX2’s Molly Rose for a lively conversation.

“I’ve seen so many sad things happen and I just think this is preventable and I’ll be honest it kinda makes me sad and a little bit angry that there is so much misinformation out there that it’s hard for patients for digest,” said Dr. Childress.

Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone worried about their chances of conceiving: In Pfizer’s study, a similar number of women became pregnant in the group given the vaccine as in the group given dummy shots.

Researchers are starting to study anecdotal reports of short-term changes to periods after the vaccine, but there’s no indication so far that the shots put fertility at risk.

Dr. Childress explained maybe you would see an irregular or skipped period for a month or two after receiving the vaccine.

“It don’t think biologically it makes sense that what is delivered to your body is going to change your menstrual cycle, other than you were trying to create this immune response and skipped one period,” said Dr. Childress.

The CDC also followed tens of thousands of pregnant women who got the vaccines and found they had comparable pregnancy outcomes to pregnant women before the pandemic.