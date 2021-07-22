SSM Ask the Expert: Weight loss options

ST. LOUIS– Millions of Americans struggle with weight loss. This month’s SSM Ask the Expert segment discusses surgical and non-surgical weight loss options.

Dr. Aaron Bornstein with SSM Health Management Services joined FOX2 Medical Reporter Dan Gray about helpful tips for weight loss, bariatric surgery, and more.

He explained bariatric surgery has changed a lot since the 1980s and it is much less invasive. He also explained it is more than just surgery, it is a lifestyle change. There are mental health therapists that work with patients to help them through the change.

He also explained insurance does cover it for most patients.

You can register for a free weight management seminar to learn more by visiting SSM Health Management Service’s page.