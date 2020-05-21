Ask the governor or our guests a question during ‘Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The state of Missouri has been re-opened for almost three weeks. Tuesday night we sit down with Governor Mike Parson during Moving Forward: A Missouri Town Hall. We will talk about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the state is moving ahead.
FOX 2’s Vic Faust, and FOX 4’s John Holt will meet with Gov. Parson discuss to topics live from the third floor of his Governor’s mansion. Missouri Dept of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven will also talk about returning to school, and sports. Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk will also discuss the upcoming fall sports season. Dr. Alex Garza, Commander St. Louis Metropolitan pandemic Task Force force, will talk about the virus, medicines, and treatment and looking forward.
Do you have a question for the governor or one of our guests?
