Aspiring Army nurse shot and killed; remembered for “indomitable spirit and a beautiful soul”

Edwardsville, Il–27-year-old Moneer Damra was shot earlier this month and died Wednesday. Now two men are in jail here charged with first-degree murder. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said, “This is a terrible random act of violence.”

Damra was studying to be a nurse at SIUE. And he was a member of ROTC.

People at the University cannot say enough good things about him. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tim Clark said, “He had an indomitable spirit and a beautiful soul. We were blessed to get to know him.”

His fellow cadets were constantly inspired.

Cadet Emily Ellis said, “He would always give his best effort whether he was hurting or not having a good day himself.”

He was returning to campus when a car opened fire on him at Highway 157 and Interstate 270. The two charged with first-degree murder are 16-year-old Jacob Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz. Both are from across the river in St. Louis County.

Tom Haine said, “Cross river crime into Madison county will face extreme punishment, just, but very extreme punishment.”

Moneer’s dreams of becoming an Army nurse are gone with him. One of the men who investigated the crime was impressed by Moneer’s dedication.

Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings investigated the crime with the Illinois State Police. Jennings said, “From what I learned from the family, Moneer actually lost over two hundred pounds to become a member of the ROTC.

Cadet Kevin Kerkemeyer added, “(Moneer) had a 4.0, extremely smart and extremely kind person. I can’t speak highly of him enough.”

Moneer’s funeral will be held Friday. Bond on the two suspects is one million dollar each.