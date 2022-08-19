St. LOUIS — St. Louis detectives need assistance identifying and locating suspects who pulled a gun on a mail carrier.

They are a man and woman and are driving a maroon vehicle. They are wanted for threatening a mail carrier with a gun on 8/3/22 in the 4000 block of Shaw and then ransacking the mail truck.

The suspects believed that the mail carrier stole items from their package.

Descriptions of the suspects are below, and they are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with info or a tip that is interested in a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Citizens can also call a 2nd district detective at 314-444-0100. Be advised, that tips submitted directly to detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers’ rewards.

Suspect 1#: Black Female, dark complexion, long ponytail hairstyle, approximately 5’0 to 5’3” tall. She was wearing orange pants and a black shirt.

Suspect #2: Black Male, approximately 6’0 to 6’2” tall, medium complexion, thin build. He was wearing red basketball shorts, red Jordan tennis shoes, and a black t-shirt.