At least 1 seriously injured following semi-truck crash

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a semi-truck in St. Louis County.

As of 7:00 a.m., the northbound lanes on Interstate 55 are back open after being closed for several hours due to the crash.

The crash happened between a semi-truck and vehicle at 55 NB near Meramec Bottom.

At this time, no further details are known about the crash.

ACCIDENT

I-55 NB AT MERAMEC BOTTOM RD

RIGHT LANE CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 7:44 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) October 30, 2020

We have @skyfoxstl above injury accident involving a jeep and tractor trailer 55 NB near Meramec Bottom, avoid area if possible @fox2now #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/kRrhqsWQFQ — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) October 30, 2020

