At least 1 seriously injured following semi-truck crash

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a semi-truck in St. Louis County.
As of 7:00 a.m., the northbound lanes on Interstate 55 are back open after being closed for several hours due to the crash.
The crash happened between a semi-truck and vehicle at 55 NB near Meramec Bottom.
At this time, no further details are known about the crash.
