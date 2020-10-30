At least 1 seriously injured following semi-truck crash

News

At least one person is injured following a crash involving a semi-truck in St. Louis County.

As of 7:00 a.m., the northbound lanes on Interstate 55 are back open after being closed for several hours due to the crash.

The crash happened between a semi-truck and vehicle at 55 NB near Meramec Bottom.

At this time, no further details are known about the crash.

