At least 7 injured in multiple overnight shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers are investigating 4 shootings that happened overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened late Friday night, right before midnight at the Mobile Gas Station at 5588 Martin Luther King Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they located an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. This man was uncooperative and refused to provide a statement about the incident. Police say their investigation indicated that this man was speaking with another man when they both retrieved their guns and started firing at each other. The other man fled the scene in a white sedan. The 18-year-old victim/suspect was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical/stable condition. Police are still investigating.

The next incident happened around 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Schirmer Street. Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim, a 31-year-old man, laying outside suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man said he was going through the trash can of the suspect to find a bag to use to hold his personal items. The male suspect emerged, confronted the victim and then shot him in the leg. The suspect then fled the area in a red cargo van. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical/stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Then, at approximately 4:36 a.m., police arrived at a scene at Salisbury Street and North 19th Street. They found three people with gunshot wounds. The victims said they were traveling westbound on Salisbury Street when a black Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound started firing shots at them. One of the victims returned fired from their car. The victims then said they fled from their car into Hyde Park for safety. This investigation is ongoing.

At 4:45 a.m. officers got a call about a prior shooting that happened at W. Natural Bridge and Fair Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He said he was walking eastbound on Natural Bridge Avenue when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. He is in stable condition.

Shortly after 4:45 a.m., officers received another call for a prior shooting. They responded at an area hospital after an adult male arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. The investigation is ongoing.