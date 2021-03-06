At least 7 injured in multiple overnight shootings in St. Louis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers are investigating 4 shootings that happened overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened late Friday night, right before midnight at the Mobile Gas Station at 5588 Martin Luther King Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they located an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. This man was uncooperative and refused to provide a statement about the incident. Police say their investigation indicated that this man was speaking with another man when they both retrieved their guns and started firing at each other. The other man fled the scene in a white sedan. The 18-year-old victim/suspect was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical/stable condition. Police are still investigating.

The next incident happened around 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Schirmer Street. Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim, a 31-year-old man, laying outside suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man said he was going through the trash can of the suspect to find a bag to use to hold his personal items. The male suspect emerged, confronted the victim and then shot him in the leg. The suspect then fled the area in a red cargo van. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical/stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Then, at approximately 4:36 a.m., police arrived at a scene at Salisbury Street and North 19th Street. They found three people with gunshot wounds. The victims said they were traveling westbound on Salisbury Street when a black Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound started firing shots at them. One of the victims returned fired from their car. The victims then said they fled from their car into Hyde Park for safety. This investigation is ongoing.

At 4:45 a.m. officers got a call about a prior shooting that happened at W. Natural Bridge and Fair Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He said he was walking eastbound on Natural Bridge Avenue when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. He is in stable condition.

Shortly after 4:45 a.m., officers received another call for a prior shooting. They responded at an area hospital after an adult male arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News