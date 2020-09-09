One adult and two children airlifted to the hospital after crash near Marissa, Illinois

MARISSA, Ill. – First responders are at the scene of a crash on Illinois Route 4 at New Athens Darmstadt Road.

Illinois State Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. One adult and two children were in one of the vehicles and all three of them have been taken to an area hospital by helicopter.

The second car had one person in it. That person has non-life threatening injuries. But, they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Illinois Route 4 is shut down in both directions at that intersection.

Police are still investigating this crash. More details will be posted as this story develops.